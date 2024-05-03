West Family Investments Inc. Takes $242,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.91.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.74. 3,130,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,077. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The company has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.