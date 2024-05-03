Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.19 EPS

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.19), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries updated its Q3 guidance to $0.27-0.33 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.270-0.330 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 2.1 %

KLIC stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 535,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,579. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.