West Family Investments Inc. Acquires 473 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 42.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $42,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.1 %

BSX traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,452,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,661,660. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day moving average is $61.11. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $74.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,551.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,560. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

