Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $152.52 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,215,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,098 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $152,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $680,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,390,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2,601.7% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

EZU traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,555 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.