Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.950-13.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.1 billion-$20.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.3 billion.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $280.00.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $5.73 on Friday, reaching $234.62. 1,722,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

