Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $155.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXRH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.09.

Shares of TXRH traded up $5.71 on Friday, hitting $163.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,386. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.06. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $170.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,732,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,382 shares of company stock worth $1,843,145 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at $10,585,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 296,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,466,000 after buying an additional 42,755 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $8,748,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,997,000 after purchasing an additional 89,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

