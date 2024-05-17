National Bank Financial Upgrades Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) to “Strong-Buy”

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$375.00 to C$350.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$310.00 to C$290.00 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$301.85.

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BYD stock traded down C$1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$234.01. 55,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,897. The firm has a market cap of C$5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$277.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$278.05. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$228.56 and a 1 year high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 6.4962738 EPS for the current year.

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

