National Bank Financial Upgrades Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) to “Strong-Buy”

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$375.00 to C$350.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$310.00 to C$290.00 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$301.85.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 6.4962738 EPS for the current year.
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
