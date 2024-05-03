Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MBUU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MBUU

Malibu Boats Stock Up 2.7 %

MBUU stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.41. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.31.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $211.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Malibu Boats

In other news, insider Michael K. Hooks bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $535,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $535,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 828.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 37,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 93,004 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,926,000 after purchasing an additional 35,474 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.