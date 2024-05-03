Morgan Stanley Cuts Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $49.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.02% from the stock’s current price.

SPT has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $74.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Sprout Social Stock Down 40.1 %

Shares of SPT stock traded down $19.33 on Friday, hitting $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,463,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.09. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average is $56.85.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $2,622,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $89,565.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $2,622,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,200 shares of company stock worth $8,171,958. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Sprout Social by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

