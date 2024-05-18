Exchange Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $770.85. 629,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,475. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $760.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $682.89. The firm has a market cap of $732.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.64, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $419.80 and a 52-week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

