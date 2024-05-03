Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $379.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.38 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare updated its Q2 guidance to $0.10-0.20 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.100-0.200 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. 553,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,288. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $578.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Insider Transactions at Cross Country Healthcare

In related news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $105,361.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,961.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.