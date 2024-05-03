Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.600-13.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $4.28 on Friday, reaching $203.01. The stock had a trading volume of 508,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,471. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $261.75.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

