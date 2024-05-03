Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $124.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SHAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.83.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.47. 998,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.05. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $110.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 234.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $32,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 550,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,429,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,190,420. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its position in Shake Shack by 82.2% in the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 748,789 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,046,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,761,000 after buying an additional 168,947 shares during the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $41,046,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 436,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 246,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

