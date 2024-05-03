Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,617,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,337. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy has a 52 week low of $56.60 and a 52 week high of $102.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average is $71.56.

Get Etsy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETSY. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Etsy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.