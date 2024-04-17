FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Down 7.8% in March

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the March 15th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FVCBankcorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FVCBankcorp

In other news, Chairman David W. Pijor sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $58,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,240,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William G. Byers sold 15,081 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $181,122.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,882.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,406 shares of company stock worth $988,782 in the last quarter. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2,349.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 532.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3,104.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVCBankcorp Stock Performance

Shares of FVCB traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. 1,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,710. The firm has a market cap of $187.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 0.21. FVCBankcorp has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Equities analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

