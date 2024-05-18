Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Boosted by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 5.2% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 661.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,448,688 shares of company stock worth $658,248,007 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $460.27. 1,985,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,543. The stock has a market cap of $427.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $466.28 and its 200 day moving average is $442.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

