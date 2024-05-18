Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,257,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,665,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 27,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 78,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 13,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,537,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,934,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $39.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93. The stock has a market cap of $307.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

