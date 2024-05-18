The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $344.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $341.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

