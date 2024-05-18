Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,551 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after buying an additional 7,883,515 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,718,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,982,630,000 after acquiring an additional 635,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,909,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,223,775,000 after acquiring an additional 204,546 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,471,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $897,342,000 after purchasing an additional 89,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Oracle by 9,299.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $865,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084,067 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $123.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,179,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $97.29 and a 52 week high of $132.77. The stock has a market cap of $339.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.27 and its 200-day moving average is $114.38.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

