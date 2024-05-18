Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,401 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $40,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE C traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $64.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,418,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,728,756. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.28. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $64.55. The stock has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
