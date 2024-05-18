1,852 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,852 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $521,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 57,659 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.08. 8,031,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,374,870. The firm has a market cap of $176.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.18 and a 12-month high of $219.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

