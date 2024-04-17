The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the March 15th total of 164,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First of Long Island

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in First of Long Island by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ FLIC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. 53,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,841. The company has a market cap of $227.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $22.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 16.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on First of Long Island

First of Long Island Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.