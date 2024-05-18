Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 129,199 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.0% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $103,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 61,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,946. The company has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.82.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.67.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

