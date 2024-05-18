Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after buying an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,092,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.07. 8,418,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,728,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.28. The stock has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

