Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $344.21. 2,739,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,366. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a market cap of $341.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.