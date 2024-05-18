Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Acquires 2,314 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 95,823 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $212,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 8,915 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14,670,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,686,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30. The company has a market cap of $168.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

