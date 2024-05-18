Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is Matisse Capital’s 6th Largest Position

Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 1.6% of Matisse Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,386,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 32,411.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX traded down $30.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $912.07. 910,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,166. The company has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $559.41 and a 1 year high of $1,007.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $933.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $839.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $825.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $957.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.