Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $6.11 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.2% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 37,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after buying an additional 24,996 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 830,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,756,000 after purchasing an additional 171,314 shares during the period. Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $883,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.42. 5,152,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,284,928. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

