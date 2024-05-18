Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 108,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,844,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.3% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.6% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

UPS traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $149.24. 1,956,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

