Private Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AM Squared Ltd increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $219.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,944. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.89.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

