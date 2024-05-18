Haverford Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.1% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,055,000 after acquiring an additional 628,944 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,832,000 after purchasing an additional 541,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,433,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,245,000 after purchasing an additional 532,934 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

