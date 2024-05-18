Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.0% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,075,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,593,025,000 after purchasing an additional 251,516 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,510,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,964,000 after purchasing an additional 306,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,214,000 after buying an additional 56,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,989,875,000 after acquiring an additional 107,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,146,000 after acquiring an additional 85,757 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $460.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,543. The company has a market capitalization of $427.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $466.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $357.85 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total value of $62,783,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,377,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,262,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,448,688 shares of company stock valued at $658,248,007 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

