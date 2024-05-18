First National Advisers LLC Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,701 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,051 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.3% of First National Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 285,233 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 80,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.27. 13,733,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,923,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.