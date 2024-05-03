DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. DLH had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

DLH Price Performance

DLHC traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.27. DLH has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Transactions at DLH

In other news, insider Jeanine M. Christian sold 3,826 shares of DLH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $65,003.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,913.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

