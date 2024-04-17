Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 860 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 167.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,827,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,307 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 50.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,803,000 after purchasing an additional 686,847 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $92.96. 711,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,161. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.7772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 33.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Novartis

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.