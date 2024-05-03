Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.56), Briefing.com reports. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.43% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $115.60. 1,058,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,313. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $244.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.57.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

