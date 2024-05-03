Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vita Coco updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vita Coco Stock Up 0.2 %

Vita Coco stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 636,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,244. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on COCO. TheStreet cut Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens upgraded Vita Coco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, William Blair cut Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 2,562 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $64,178.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 640,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 6,915 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $172,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,643,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,353 shares of company stock worth $1,309,536. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company's stock.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

