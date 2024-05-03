Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Climb Global Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CLMB traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $58.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,215. Climb Global Solutions has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $73.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average is $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $270.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,159.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $229,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,686,005.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,159.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research note on Tuesday.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Further Reading

