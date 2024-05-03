AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.630-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.740-6.860 EPS.

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.78.

AME traded up $3.15 on Friday, hitting $166.49. 2,065,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,476. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.94.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

