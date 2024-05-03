Morgan Stanley Trims Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Target Price to $65.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MNST. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,204,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,875. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.73. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

