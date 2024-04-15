Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.99

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.08, with a volume of 1522348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.36.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,665,000 after buying an additional 1,452,495 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,562,000 after buying an additional 1,400,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after buying an additional 932,741 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,956,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,875,000 after purchasing an additional 463,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,679,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after purchasing an additional 362,821 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

