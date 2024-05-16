TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Insider Sells $450,250.00 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) insider Douglas L. Soder sold 25,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,727.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTM Technologies stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -919.04 and a beta of 1.37. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

