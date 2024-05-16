Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GALT opened at $3.06 on Monday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $189.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder James C. Czirr sold 21,323 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $65,248.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,925,884 shares in the company, valued at $18,133,205.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $14,360. 52.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 38,037 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 398,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 214,512 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

