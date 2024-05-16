Insider Buying: Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Politis acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$12.02 ($7.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$601,050.00 ($398,046.36).

Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Nicholas Politis 1,783,727 shares of Eagers Automotive stock.

Eagers Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87.

Eagers Automotive Increases Dividend

About Eagers Automotive

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Eagers Automotive’s previous Final dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Eagers Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Eagers Automotive Limited, an automotive retail company, owns and operates motor vehicle dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Car Retailing and Property. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

