Insider Buying: Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Politis acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$12.02 ($7.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$601,050.00 ($398,046.36).
Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 29th, Nicholas Politis 1,783,727 shares of Eagers Automotive stock.
Eagers Automotive Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87.
Eagers Automotive Increases Dividend
About Eagers Automotive
Eagers Automotive Limited, an automotive retail company, owns and operates motor vehicle dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Car Retailing and Property. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eagers Automotive
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Eagers Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagers Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.