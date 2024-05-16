CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Insider Sells $424,343.25 in Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 15,021 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $424,343.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $893,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

CNO stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $28.63.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 202,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.