OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.37

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday. The company traded as low as $33.37 and last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 41657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.13.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. OMRON had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.89%. Research analysts anticipate that OMRON Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OMRON by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,692,000 after buying an additional 125,912 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OMRON during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in OMRON by 37.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

