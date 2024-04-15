OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.37

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.37 and last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 41657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.
OMRON Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.13.
OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. OMRON had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.89%. Research analysts anticipate that OMRON Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About OMRON
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.
