Steven Dean Buys 500,000 Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) Stock

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) Director Steven Dean purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.
Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance
FEO stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.06. The company had a trading volume of 794,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.21. Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$5.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06.
Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oceanic Iron Ore
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- onsemi: The Rebound is ON for This Chip Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.