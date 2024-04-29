Steven Dean Buys 500,000 Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) Stock

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) Director Steven Dean purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance

FEO stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.06. The company had a trading volume of 794,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.21. Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$5.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

