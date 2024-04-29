Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $107,763,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,938.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,188,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,340 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.97. The stock had a trading volume of 900,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,514. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.79.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

