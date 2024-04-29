Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Boosts Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.9 %

RTX traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,368. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $103.89. The company has a market capitalization of $136.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 92.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

