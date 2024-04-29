Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ASOS (ASC)

ASOS (LON: ASC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/18/2024 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.32) to GBX 300 ($3.71). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – ASOS had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 375 ($4.63) price target on the stock.

4/18/2024 – ASOS had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/18/2024 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.18) price target on the stock.

4/17/2024 – ASOS had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/17/2024 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.30) to GBX 490 ($6.05). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – ASOS had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

ASOS Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON:ASC traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 340.60 ($4.21). 309,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,959. The firm has a market cap of £406.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39. ASOS Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 320.33 ($3.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 758.80 ($9.37). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 356.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 378.53.

Insider Activity at ASOS

In other news, insider William Barker bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.51) per share, with a total value of £47,450 ($58,609.19). 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

